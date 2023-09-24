Moderate Autumn Weather Prevails In Most Regions Throughout Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather in the Kingdom is expected to be mild and autumnal in most regions. However, the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hotter temperatures, forecasters said.
According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the prevailing winds will be moderate northwest.
Looking ahead to the next three days, the weather conditions will persist moderate and autumnal in most parts of the country. Nevertheless, the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba can anticipate relatively hot temperatures.
The forecast indicated that the winds will continue to blow moderately from the northwest.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19 or even 16C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 25C.
