Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:23A3005304 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox STATION: VSP- Berlin CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 9/23/23 @ 1914 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Berlin VIOLATION: Negligent Operation ACCUSED: Robert Oliver AGE: 75 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Frankfort, NY SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of a wrong way driver on I-89 in the Town of Berlin. The vehicle was seen driving north in the south bound lanes from Exit 6 towards Exit 7. Troopers located the operator identified as Robert Oliver with the assistance of the public in a parking lot off Exit 7 in Berlin. The operator, Oliver, was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for Negligent Operation and released. Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Berlin Police Department. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/23 @ 0830 hours COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
