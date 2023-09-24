Kyrgyzstan's Trade With Austria Increases

Data from the State Statistical Committee of the country indicates that this figure is 2.2 times higher than in the same period of 2022 ($5.551 million).

Imports by Kyrgyzstan from Austria, constituting the largest share of the total trade turnover, reached $12.240 million, which is a rise of 2.3 times compared to $5.108 million from January through July 2022. This accounts for 0.2 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total imports.

On the other hand, exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria amounted to $234,400, decreasing by 48 percent compared to the same months in 2022, when they reached $443,100.

Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with European countries totaled $1.066 billion from January through July 2023, making up 13.1 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall trade. The figure increased 3.9 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($272.972 million).

Kyrgyzstan's imports from Europe amounted to $657.847 million, which is a 2.9-fold increase year-on-year. These imports constituted 10 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total imports.

Kyrgyzstan's exports to European countries during this period experienced a more significant increase, growing by 7.7 times. Exports totaled $408.782 million from January through July 2023, compared to $52.718 million during the same months in 2022. Exports to European countries accounted for 25.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total exports.