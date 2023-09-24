Enemy Shells Sumy Regions 21 Times In Past Day, Killing Local

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians conducted 21 strikes targeting the border territories and settlements of Sumy region. A total of 101 explosions were recorded," the report says.

In particular, enemy mortars and artillery shelled the Velyka Pysarivka community. Russian troops fired artillery at the Yunakivka community. As a result of one of the strikes, a local resident was killed.

Residents of the Krasnopillia community also heard the explosions. There, the enemy shelled Ukrainian territory with mortars and artillery. In ️the Khotyn community, an enemy UAV dropped a VOG explosive device. Mortar strikes were also reported.

In addition, the Russians dropped eight mines on the territory of Mykolaiv community. There was a mortar shelling in the ️Seredyna-Buda community. Russian troops also shelled the Esman community, using mortars.

In ️Bilopillia community, the Russians fired an SPG and mortars, and the Shalyhinska community came under mortar fire.

As reported, in the Pershotravnevska community in Dnipropetrovsk region, children brought a projectile to their backyard, where it went off. A 12-year-old boy was injured.