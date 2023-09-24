Lavrov Says Russia Will Not Consider Any Proposals For Ukraine Ceasefire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is allegedly ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire.
That's according to the TASS agency, Ukrinform reports.
"Russia is ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine, but we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire, because Moscow has already been deceived once," the Russian propaganda outlet quoted Lavrov as saying.
In addition, Lavrov said at a press conference after his speech at the UN General Assembly that Russia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine - "if all of Kyiv's promises enshrined in the Declaration of Independence are fulfilled."
