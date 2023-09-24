Lavrov Says Russia Will Not Consider Any Proposals For Ukraine Ceasefire

That's according to the TASS agency, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine, but we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire, because Moscow has already been deceived once," the Russian propaganda outlet quoted Lavrov as saying.

In addition, Lavrov said at a press conference after his speech at the UN General Assembly that Russia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine - "if all of Kyiv's promises enshrined in the Declaration of Independence are fulfilled."

Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/dpa