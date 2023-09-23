World Heart Day 2023: Significance Of Good 'Heart Health' And Tips For Preventing 'Heart Disease'

In an era where workload takes up most of our time, maintaining our health takes a backseat. Our heart is the most vital organ which keeps our body functioning smoothly. Maintaining good heart health increases the need to live a healthy and long life. Heart disease remains to the top the world's leading disease chart by accounting to most of the deaths reported from across the world. The good news is that nearly 80 per cent of the risk factors are within our control.









Why is it important to take care of our heart? Robust heart health is the key foundation of the overall well-being of an individual. These are some of the reasons as to why maintaining a good heart is crucial.

What are some of the tips practiced or suggested across the world for maintaining optimal heart fitness? These are some of the most well-known or practiced tips recommended to maintain optimal heart fitness:







For a long, healthy life, it is crucial to prioritize good heart health. By implementing these suggestions and leading a healthy lifestyle, your chance of developing heart disease can be considerably decreased. Take action today to ensure a healthier tomorrow because your heart deserves the best care.

- By Dr. Renish Bera, Consultant Cardiologist, HCG Hospitals, Rajkot



