Kerala News LIVE: Kerala's Second Vande Bharat To Be Flagged Off Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8:10 AM: Kerala's second Vande Bharat to be flagged off today
The inaugural service of the second Vande Bharat train will start from Kasaragod on Sunday (Sep 24) at 12 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat services on various routes in the country through video conferencing.
The service will be from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. The train will leave Kasaragod at 7 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm.
