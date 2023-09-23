MARYLAND MICROBREWERY FESTIVAL RETURNS TO HISTORIC SITE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Union Mills Homestead Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of the Maryland Microbrewery Festival, Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Union Mills, MD. The Maryland Microbrewery Festival provides an ideal link to Maryland's rural agrarian heritage and serves as a reminder that beer is ultimately an agricultural product.” - Samuel M. Riley, Executive Director of the Union Mills Homestead FoundationUNION MILLS, MD, USA, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Union Mills Homestead Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of the Maryland Microbrewery Festival , set to take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the iconic Union Mills Homestead, located seven miles north of Westminster, MD.
Now in its 17th year, the Maryland Microbrewery Festival is a beloved celebration that spotlights and promotes Maryland's finest handcrafted and unique microbrews. This annual event serves as a crucial fundraiser to support the nonprofit organization responsible for preserving and operating the Union Mills Homestead, a historic site with deep-rooted ties to local beer heritage and tavern lore.
Samuel M. Riley, President of the Board at the Union Mills Homestead Foundation, emphasized the festival's significance, saying, "The Maryland Microbrewery Festival provides an ideal link to Maryland's rural agrarian heritage and serves as a reminder that beer is ultimately an agricultural product. All the beers at the festival are produced by Maryland brewers who try to incorporate locally grown products into their brews."
The Union Mills Homestead boasts a rich history dating back to its founding in 1797 by brothers Andrew and David Shriver, Jr. Initially, the joint venture centered around a flour and saw mill complex, that produced flour shipped worldwide from Baltimore. The site's diverse trades included leather tanning, blacksmithing, barrel-making, and wheelwrighting, supporting both the Shrivers' enterprises and the needs of travelers passing through the area on early turnpikes. The Shrivers operated a stage coach tavern in the family homestead in the early 1800s as part of their business.
A recent study conducted by Elizabeth A. Comer Archaeology, Inc. bolstered the site's historical significance, emphasizing its cultural landscape, preserved structures, and extensive artifact collections spanning the eighteenth through the twentieth centuries. This comprehensive historical assemblage highlights the role of grain products in local milling, early industrial growth, and international commerce, contributing to the development of the United States as a global power.
Today, the Union Mills Homestead stands as a living museum of Maryland rural culture, open for visits six days a week from June through August and weekends in May and September. Its unique rural character, original furnishings, family possessions, outbuildings, and operational grist mill offer a captivating glimpse into the region's rich history, with six generations of the Shriver family having resided on the property for over 160 years.
The Maryland Microbrewery Festival takes place at this historic landmark, aligning with the site's rich tradition of hospitality and entertainment that spans over two centuries. While numerous beer festivals abound, few can claim a history rooted in an inn and tavern stretching back over 200 years.
Festival Highlights:
Historic Site: The festival unfolds across 21 acres of open, beautifully maintained parkland at the Union Mills Homestead, providing easy access for all attendees.
Ample Parking: Parking is readily available, with options both onsite and at a satellite parking lot near the airport, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free experience.
Maryland Breweries: Expect a wide selection of Maryland breweries, each offering a variety of different beers to sample, providing a true taste of the region's microbrewing excellence.
Food Vendors: Satisfy your culinary cravings with a range of delectable offerings from food vendors, perfectly complementing your beer tasting adventure.
Continuous Live Music: Enjoy non-stop live music and entertainment, setting the festival's lively and festive atmosphere.
Crafts and Unique Merchandise: Explore an array of crafts and unique merchandise vendors, adding a touch of shopping to your festival experience.
Seminars: Dive into the world of brewing with informative seminars designed to enhance the public's knowledge of brewing techniques and the craft beer industry.
Tickets for the Maryland Microbrewery Festival can be purchased online at . Don't miss your chance to attend this extraordinary celebration of Maryland's microbreweries and their agricultural heritage amidst the picturesque Union Mills Homestead.
For more information about the Maryland Microbrewery Festival and the Union Mills Homestead Foundation, please contact us at 410-848-2288
About the Union Mills Homestead Foundation:
The Union Mills Homestead Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and operating the historic Union Mills Homestead in Union Mills, Maryland. The site is a testament to Maryland's rural heritage, featuring a working grist mill, original furnishings, and a rich history spanning more than two centuries.
