The Galle Face Hotel Unveils 'Yaalpana Santhai' At The Verandah Restaurant

The Galle Face Hotel, an iconic landmark in Sri Lanka's hospitality sector, unveiled the 'Yaalpana Santhai' at The Verandah Restaurant. Translating to 'Jaffna Market' in English.

Jaffna, renowned for its profound culinary legacy and vibrant gastronomic traditions, was the star of this extraordinary culinary spectacle held on 23rd and 24th September, 2023.

The event guaranteed to transport you into the heart of Jaffna's culinary heritage, featuring a tantalizing buffet that pays homage to the best of Jaffna cuisine.

Nestled adjacent to the iconic 'Chequerboard' lawn, this charming venue offered an elegant setting with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

Executive Chef at the Galle Face Hotel, Chef Aritha Fernando, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are excited to bring the essence of Jaffna to Colombo with 'Yaalpana Santhai.' This event is a celebration of the rich cultural and culinary heritage of Jaffna, and we invite everyone to join us in experiencing the warmth and flavours.”

In addition to the delectable cuisine, attendees were serenaded by the enchanting melodies of local music and the graceful performances of traditional dancers, creating an ambience of pure authenticity. Furthermore, visitors had the opportunity to explore and appreciate authentic Jaffna crafts showcased at stalls within the venue, adding an enriching cultural dimension to the dining experience.

At the heart of this exceptional festival were iconic dishes that embody Jaffna's culinary excellence. Guests had savouring traditional delights such as Kaikuthal rice, celebrated for its aromatic and flavourful preparation. Rich and spicy nandu sodhi (crab curry) that encapsulates the essence of Jaffna's coastal flavours. Meat enthusiasts were able to relish the succulence of aatu erachi kulambu (mutton curry), while vegetarians were able to be captivated by the diversity of Jaffna's vegetarian offerings showcased in porittha valaikkai kulambu (ash plantain curry). Additionally, the festival offered dosai, a beloved favourite, to tantalize your taste buds. For those with a sweet tooth, the event promised an array of Northern sweetmeats, including the delectable raya kesari and the ever-popular Laddu and more. These sweet treats provided the perfect conclusion to the Jaffna culinary journey.

To complement the meal, indulge in traditional beverages, including Naddu Coffee and Nelli Juice, which were available to enhance the dining experience with authentic flavours and refreshing options.



