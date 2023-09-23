Five Nigerien Senior Officials Jailed For Treason

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The military rulers of Niger jailed three deposed ministers of regime of president Mohammad Bazoum and two top leaders of the National Guard under an arrest warrant from the public prosecutor.
The defendants, including the ex-ministers of interior Hamadou Adamou, of energy and renewable energy Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, and of finance Ahmat Jihoud, face charges of treason, local press in Niamey reported on Saturday.
Former commander of the National Guard is accused of signing a document allowing foreign forces to bomb the presidential palace shortly after the coup that toppled Bazoum.
Former coordinator of the National Guard operations was taken to a maximum security prison without revealing the charges brought against him. (end)
