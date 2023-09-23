Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations Of EBC, AMTI, SPLK

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EBC and Cambridge Bancorp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cambridge Bancorp shareholders will receive 4.956 shares of EBC for each share of Cambridge Bancorp common stock owned.

If you are an EBC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at .

Applied Molecular Transport, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMTI to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. for 0.174 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. per share of AMTI common stock owned.

Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPLK to Cisco Systems, Inc. for $157.00 in cash per share of SPLK common stock owned.

