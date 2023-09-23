Russian Forces Once Again Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of loud explosions rang out in the city of Kherson as Russian invasion forces are shelling the city.
That's according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, who delivered the news via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Loud explosions are heard in Kherson! The enemy is shelling the regional center once again today, in particular the coastal areas," he wrote. Read also: Woman killed, man injured as Russians shell two settlements in Donets k region
Mrochko urged the residents to take shelter.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 23, a pensioner was killed and another resident of the regional center was injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson.
