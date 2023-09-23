Russian Forces Once Again Shell Kherson

That's according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, who delivered the news via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Loud explosions are heard in Kherson! The enemy is shelling the regional center once again today, in particular the coastal areas," he wrote.

Mrochko urged the residents to take shelter.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 23, a pensioner was killed and another resident of the regional center was injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson.