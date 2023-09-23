Waterborne Coatings Market Presents 4.9% CAGR Potential By 2027, Insights Into Trends, Drivers, Rising Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Global Waterborne Coatings Market
Rise In Demand For Coatings In Building & Construction Industry To Drive Waterborne Coatings Market
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The“Waterborne Coatings Market” report offers detailed insights into the drivers, growth prospects, and factors directly influencing the market. The market study provides an in-depth analysis of the international Waterborne Coatings Market, focusing on key factors such as drivers, sales inquiries, market boundaries, and market share. The report also emphasizes the assessment of market size in four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. This research study aims to provide readers with a comprehensive evaluation of current industry trends and breakdowns.
The global Waterborne Coatings market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9 Percentage during the forecast period, reaching US$ 120.03 Billion by 2027.
Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @
What are Key Growth Drivers of Global Waterborne Coatings Market?
.The building & construction coatings industry has changed over the last ten years. Presently available coatings have different raw material base and different environmental profile and properties. These changes have been brought about through a variety of influencers such as synthesis chemists, paint formulators, end-users, and environmental regulations.
.The building & construction coatings industry has enjoyed a period of healthy innovation over the last decade. A few of the key drivers have been the conversion from oil-based to waterborne paints, VOC reduction, removal of chemicals of concern, emergence of paint-and-primer-in one products, the desire to provide improved film properties such as dirt pickup resistance and early rain resistance, and the desire to provide easy-to-apply new looks.
.Rise in urbanization is increasing the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for waterborne coatings from Building & Construction End Users.
.Low interest rates on housing loans are increasing the demand for new houses, which in turn is driving the Building & Construction coatings segment, especially in the Asia Pacific. This segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the increase in demand for infrastructure in residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors in Asia Pacific and MEA.
Budget constraints? Get in touch with us for special pricing ...... Get special pricing options on this report
This Report Addresses
.Market size from 2019-2027
.Expected market growth until 2027
.Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
.Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
.Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
.In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Buy this Extensive Report Now (Book with % Discount)-
Waterborne Coatings Market: Overview
.The global Waterborne Coatings market value stood at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2019, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the Waterborne Coatings market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 3 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of ~8%.
.Waterborne Coatings have various applications. Waterborne Coatings are used in various combinations across diverse applications. For instance, seed coating products are used for flowability but at the same time, they contain insecticides and pesticides. Chemicals used as insecticides and pesticides cannot increase the flowability of the seeds. For flowability, polyethylene wax could be used as an ingredient. These innovative combinations are being researched by companies and increased interest is being observed for the use of bio-based ingredients. This has increased the opportunity and consumer interest in Waterborne Coatings to explore more ingredients that could fulfill the requirement of a seed coating product.
.At present, due to COVID-19, the world is facing economic crisis. Lockdown enforced across the globe is hampering the production capacity of Waterborne Coatings. In the near future, world can face shortage of Waterborne Coatings due to the limited production.
Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Waterborne Coatings Market
.In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global waterborne coatings market in 2018. The waterborne coatings market in the region is primarily driven by the rise in infrastructure requirements in residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors. The building & construction segment in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future.
.Increase in demand for decorative paints and coatings in India and China, coupled with rise in awareness about waterborne coatings is driving the market in the region. Growth in population in Asia Pacific is propelling the construction industry in the region. This, in turn, is augmenting the building & construction segment. Regulations on emission of VOC are becoming increasingly stringent in countries such as China and India.
.Therefore, manufacturers are switching to environmentally-friendly technologies. The trend of using waterborne coatings is expected to gain momentum in the near future.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
Key Ventures Operating the Market-
.BASF SE
.Akzo Nobel N.V.
.Asian Paint
.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
.Altana AG
.PPG Industries Inc.
.Sherwin-Williams.
Segmentation of Waterborne Coatings Market-
By Resin
.Acrylic
.Formaldehyde
.Polyurethane
.Epoxy
.Alkyd
.Others
By Application
Building & Construction
.Automotive
.Automotive OEM
Automotive refinish
Furniture & Flooring
Electronics
Marine
Paper & Printing
Others
Browse More Reports by Transparency Market Research-
Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2.5 Bn, Globally by 2031
Demand for Automotive Fleet is Expected to Reach 59,089 new fleet by 2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN23092023003118003196ID1107127767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.