400+ UAEU Students Join The International University Sports Day Celebrations

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) hosted a track running competition in which more than 400 male and female students took part alongside UAEU faculty members and student athletes from the Al Ain campuses of Abu Dhabi University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, Liwa College, and Al Ain University.

Mr. Ibrahim Mukhtar, supervisor of the Sports Activities Unit at the United Arab Emirates University, emphasized that university sports are globally acknowledged as a crucial avenue for nurturing interpersonal relationships, instilling civic values, and playing an essential role in preparing young individuals for a promising future.

He expressed,“We annually ensure our participation in international sporting events, believing in their importance during the university phase and their impact on society as a whole. This aims to highlight the social role that universities and their curricula play by opening the doors to sports for everyone and promoting regular physical activity. It also contributes to spreading these values among young people and enlisting their help in promoting them to the rest of the community through placing sports at the core of the dialogue between teachers and students.”

At the competition's finishing line, prizes were awarded to the male and female winners of both student and staff categories.