Ukraine Official Calls On Country's Citizens To Temporarily Leave Crimea If Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk is asking Ukrainians to seek options to leave temporarily occupied Crimea.
Vereshchuk reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Once again, I am asking Ukrainians to leave Crimea if possible. Wait for the deoccupation of the peninsula in the Ukraine-controlled territory or in third countries," Vereshchuk said. Read also: Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm strike on Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Vereshchuk noted that the reintegration of Crimea will be a more difficult endeavor than that of other territories, and will require a tailored approach.
MENAFN23092023000193011044ID1107126696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.