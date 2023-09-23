Ukraine Official Calls On Country's Citizens To Temporarily Leave Crimea If Possible

Vereshchuk reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Once again, I am asking Ukrainians to leave Crimea if possible. Wait for the deoccupation of the peninsula in the Ukraine-controlled territory or in third countries," Vereshchuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Vereshchuk noted that the reintegration of Crimea will be a more difficult endeavor than that of other territories, and will require a tailored approach.