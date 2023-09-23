Ukraine, Türkiye, Japan Create Unique Format Of Cooperation Toward Rebuilding Ukraine

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye, Vasyl Bodnar, said this in a comment to Ukrinform following the forum.

"The tripartite format that we are launching with the Turkish side in order to show the prospects of cooperation with Ukraine to Japanese business, to see how broad the presentations are of the Turkish businesses that are already working, realizing their opportunities through projects of involvement in the Ukraine recovery," said Ambassador Bodnar.

According to the diplomat, the tripartite format provides that Japanese companies, through their financial resources and the ability to produce certain goods, can help Ukraine in the reconstruction effort. In turn, Turkish business is represented by companies that are already present on the Ukrainian market, as they show an example, features, and opportunities, as well as bring additional confidence to the Japanese business to look more openly at the prospects of cooperation with Ukraine.

"Today, we are focusing on the main priorities – the restoration of critical infrastructure, which is most required for the normal functioning of the country and recovery after the Russian attacks. We are also involving our partners in rebuilding social infrastructure, which is especially important for cities that were under occupation," said Vasyl Bodnar.

According to him, some Japanese companies are interested in expanding their presence on the Ukrainian market, supplying medical equipment, etc.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the business forum in Istanbul took place in the format of discussion panels on various topics, including regarding the development of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, renewable energy, transport, construction, organization of business processes in Ukraine, operations of investment and development agencies, health care, and other issues.