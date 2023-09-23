Two Russian Orlan-10 Drones Destroyed In Mykolayiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones in Mykolayiv region.
"On September 23, 2023, in Mykolayiv region, the air defense forces and means of the Air Command 'South' destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs," the Air Command "South" posted on Facebook . Read also: Sate llite images of struck Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters release
As reported, the air defense forces destroyed 14 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs in Ukraine's sky on the night of September 23.
