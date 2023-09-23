Kostin Agrees On Cooperation With American Bar Association President

“While on an official visit to the USA, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin held a meeting with Bill Bay, president-elect of the American Bar Association (ABA), in Washington, D.C.,” the Prosecutor General's Office posted to Telegram .

"Cooperation with the ABA will facilitate strengthening the Ukrainian legal aid system and ensuring effective work with victims and witnesses of war crimes. We hope to continue our communication and further cooperation," said the Prosecutor General.

Kostin thanked for the ABA's contribution to ensuring the observance of human rights and the development of Ukraine's legal system, in particular, through the ABA program on the rule of law.

Also, the parties discussed the main challenges of wartime, joint efforts in the field of ensuring responsibility and initiatives aimed at supporting and providing compensation to victims of crimes of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office

