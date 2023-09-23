Saturday, 23 September 2023 10:55 GMT

Military Attaches Accredited In Azerbaijan Visit Shusha (PHOTO)


9/23/2023 3:11:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 23. Military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan have visited Shusha for the first time after the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh, Trend reports from the scene.

They are accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

MENAFN23092023000187011040ID1107126683

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search