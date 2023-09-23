ICRC Trucks Heading From Lachin To Khankendi (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 23. The
Lachin-Khankendi road is intended for the passage of food and basic
necessities for use by the personnel of the contingent of the
Russian peacekeeping forces, as well as for delivery to the
civilian population through peacekeepers, Trend reports.
For this purpose, 4 trucks belonging to the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have already been checked and
transported from the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of
Khankendi.
According to the information, food products were sent in the
trucks for the Armenian residents of Karabakh.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
