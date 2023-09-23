South Africa: Premier Saddened By Deaths Of Three Navy Officers

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has expressed his profound sadness at the deaths of three South African Navy officers in a training exercise off of Kommetjie this week.“Members of South Africa's armed services often face danger in the service of our country. Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa, and Warrant Officer Mmokwapa Mojela will always be remembered for their courage and dedication to the South African Navy and nation. They will never be forgotten,” the Premier said,

He added,“My most sincere condolences go to their families and colleagues. My thoughts are with them in this extremely difficult time. I wish the other crew members who were hospitalised following this week's tragedy a speedy recovery.”