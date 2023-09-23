Evs Clearance Soars At Accelerated Pace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 23 (Petra) -- Tens of thousands of electric vehicles (EVs) roam the streets of Jordanian cities as consumption of the low-cost vehicles doubled in the first half of the year, compared to the previous year, according to stakeholders.
Consumers rush to buy EVs due to high fuel prices, taking advantage of reduced taxes on such vehicles and affordable prices in the countries of origin as well as low maintenance costs, they said.
Authorities have encouraged the public to buy the eco-friendly cars that "meet the national interest from multiple economic and environmental perspectives, and are in line with the Economic Modernization Vision that underlined the adoption of technology solutions to cut emissions and achieve energy efficiency."
The figures bode to the future of EVs, where clearance on these vehicles rose 96 percent in the first half of this year, which saw the clearance of 13,861 vehicles, compared to 7,054 in the same period of 2022, according to the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC).
Diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicle clearance dropped by about 17 and 32 percent respectively, it said.
Salameh Jabali, head of the General Syndicate of Car Dealers and Dealers of Car Parts and Accessories, predicted that the passenger car transport system in the Kingdom will switch to electric and clean energy vehicles, instead of gasoline.
Attributing it to the rise in fuel prices and numerous charging stations across the Kingdom, Jabali said about 75,000 electric cars are now in the local market, noting low taxes and low prices in countries of origin.
MENAFN23092023000117011021ID1107126659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.