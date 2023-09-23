Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Introduction To Theatre Arts' Workshop

Dubai, UAE, 23 September 2023:

In collaboration with His Excellency Yasser Al Gergawi, Chairman of the National Theatre Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) organised a unique workshop entitled 'Introduction to Theatre Arts'. With huge interaction from the attendees, the workshop highlighted theatre art and its role and impact in societies.



The workshop presented a comprehensive overview of the theatre and its importance in the cultural industry. It discussed the origins of theatre, its development throughout history, why it is known as 'The Father of All Arts', its close relationship with other types of arts and how it intersects with them in innovative ways, its role as one of the most prominent and oldest means of artistic and cultural expression, as well as plays and their role in spreading knowledge and awareness.

The workshop addressed the role of theatre in shaping cultures, its impact on society, and its relationship with the scientific and knowledge renaissance. It also reviewed pioneering global and Arab theatrical works, as well as distinctive theatrical work in the UAE.



The workshop also offered behind the scenes insights into the technical and creative aspects of theatrical performances, by understanding the components of the theatrical performance and the steps followed from the idea to the end. This allowed attendees to gain a comprehensive idea about the world of theatre and its role in developing societies.



