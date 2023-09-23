India To Delay Import Licensing Of Laptops By A Year

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India is likely to delay a plan to require licenses for imported laptops, tablets and personal computers by a year, two government officials said, in a breather to companies such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo.
The licensing regime, announced abruptly on Aug. 3, aims to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing and in part address the country's trade imbalance with China.
After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington.
Now, instead, the electronics ministry has proposed a simpler import registration process to begin in November, said the officials, who have direct knowledge of the discussions. The ministry conveyed the proposal to industry officials in a meeting on Friday, they said.
ALSO READ:
India reach No.1 in all three cricket formats
India's Chandrayaan-3: ISRO makes efforts to communicate with lander, rover; finds no signal
Priyanka Chopra to skip Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's grand wedding celebrations in Udaipur?
MENAFN23092023000049011007ID1107126617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.