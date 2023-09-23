13 Killed, 20 Wounded In Bombing In Central Somalia: Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Mogadishu: Thirteen people were killed and 20 others wounded in central Somalia on Saturday after a suicide bomber drove a truck packed with explosives towards a security checkpoint in the town of Beledweyne, police said.
"We have recovered the dead bodies of 13 people, most of them civilians who stayed nearby," Ahmed Yare Adan, a local police officer, told AFP by phone.
