Contents Of The Fish Market In Palo Alto Up For Auction To The Public On 9/26/23

The Fish Market Palo Alto California
LocalAuctionsto host the online auction of memorabilia, furniture, décor, restaurant equipment, and supplies from The Fish Market Palo Alto. This is a great opportunity for customers of The Fish Market as well as the local community to own a piece of such an iconic restaurant” - Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.comPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Fish Market, a beloved culinary institution in Palo Alto, has sadly closed it's doors after decades of serving the community with fresh, delicious seafood dishes. As a thank you to the community, the iconic restaurant is now offering a unique opportunity for customers and restaurant owners alike a chance to purchase a piece of its storied history by hosting an online auction to sell off its contents, including memorabilia, furniture, décor, restaurant equipment, and other supplies.
Forty-seven years after opening California's first Fish Market restaurant in Palo Alto, the company has now shuttered that El Camino Real location. Over the years, the restaurant has fostered a loyal following, with patrons returning for the fresh catch of the day and the camaraderie of the staff.
While it is a somber moment for the local community to bid farewell to this iconic establishment, the online auction provides a silver lining by allowing the general public a chance to preserve the legacy of The Fish Market. The online auction, hosted on LocalAuctions, will feature an array of items from the restaurant, including décor and memorabilia from throughout the restaurant, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, unique nautical-themed decorations, and custom wood dining furniture.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the sale online at LocalAuctions.com, and participation is open to the general public. Registration is free and can be done easily on the LocalAuctionswebsite. "This is a great opportunity for customers of The Fish Market as well as the local community to own a piece of such an iconic restaurant" says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com.
This auction not only presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Palo Alto's culinary history, but it also gives new and existing restaurant owners an opportunity to acquire top-quality equipment and furnishings at auction prices. Additionally, collectors and fans of The Fish Market will have the chance to purchase unique memorabilia to keep the memories of the restaurant alive.
As The Fish Market restaurant in Palo Alto closes its doors, the community will undoubtedly remember its many years of service and delicious seafood offerings. While it is a bittersweet moment, the auction provides an opportunity for the spirit of the restaurant to live on through the items that will find new homes in the hands of its patrons and entrepreneurs.
The online only auction is split into two parts, the memorabilia and décor , and the restaurant equipment and supplies . Bidding for these two auctions are taking place on the LocalAuctionswebsite now through Tuesday September 26th at 1 p.m. PST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 9/26/23 from 9am until 1pm. The Fish Market Palo Alto is located at 3150 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306.
Participants must register on LocalAuctionsbefore placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Friday September 29th at 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
