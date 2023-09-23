Switzerland Can Continue To Host Asylum Seekers In Civil Defence Shelters

If a high number of asylum applications is recorded, the Confederation and the cantons may continue to use civil defence facilities. The Swiss government's ordinance has been extended until December.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.