Saturday, 23 September 2023 10:15 GMT

Switzerland Can Continue To Host Asylum Seekers In Civil Defence Shelters


9/23/2023 2:23:06 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Suíça vai continuar alojando requerentes de asilo em abrigos da defesa civil
If a high number of asylum applications is recorded, the Confederation and the cantons may continue to use civil defence facilities. The Swiss government's ordinance has been extended until December.

