The Swiss Plight Of The Yenish Makes It To The Cinema At Last

In the specific case of the Yenish, also known as“Travellers”, a few tragic chapters mar their history in Switzerland. The inhumane outcomes of Pro Juventute Foundation's Kinder der Landstrasse (Children of the Road) programme, for example, carried out from 1926 until 1973, still remain a burning issue within Swiss society. Aiming to“educate and assimilate” the itinerant Yenish people, some 600 children were forcibly removed from their families and placed in foster homes or institutions, leaving the victims with long-lasting traumas and psychological problems.

Premiered at the 80th Venice Film Festival, that ended in early September, Diritti's Lubo addresses this sensitive topic by focusing both on the individual and communitarian dimensions that impacted the Yenish community on many levels.

Following a Yenish man whose wife is murdered and his children taken away from him, Diritti's film chronicles a story of loss, displacement and unrealised hopes that unfolds over 30 years in Swiss society. After the premiere, we talked to Diritti about the genesis of the film and how he built his story in the light of Yenish people's suffering.

SWI swissinfo.ch: Lubo is based on Mario Cavatore's novel Il Seminatore (The Sower) that tells a very important story from a social and historical perspective. How did you come across the book?

Giorgio Diritti: I stumbled upon the novel because a friend of mine introduced me to Mario Cavatore who has also since become a friend. At a certain point, it became important for me to detach myself from the novel and to create some distance. Because in my opinion the key development that needed to be made was to focus on the protagonist, Lubo. That was the path I wanted to pursue. The novel influenced me, as it familiarised me with something I knew nothing about.

SWI: Although the film mostly follows Lubo's path, we get to discover not only the Yenish community's plight and traumas but also Switzerland's distinct position during and after the Second World War. Can you talk about how you framed this historical background in your film?

G.D.: My starting point was the novel. The historical research came later. I went through the official archives which can also be found on the website of Pro Juventute.