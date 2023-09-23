The Swiss Plight Of The Yenish Makes It To The Cinema At Last

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Roma, Sinti and Yenish communities, degradingly put together under the term“gypsies”, never had an easy life in Europe, and Switzerland was no exception in persecuting them. Centuries of segregation and forced assimilation have often been left to the margins of history books leading to generational scars felt until today.
In the specific case of the Yenish, also known as“Travellers”, a few tragic chapters mar their history in Switzerland. The inhumane outcomes of Pro Juventute Foundation's Kinder der Landstrasse (Children of the Road) programme, for example, carried out from 1926 until 1973, still remain a burning issue within Swiss society. Aiming to“educate and assimilate” the itinerant Yenish people, some 600 children were forcibly removed from their families and placed in foster homes or institutions, leaving the victims with long-lasting traumas and psychological problems.
Premiered at the 80th Venice Film Festival, that ended in early September, Diritti's Lubo addresses this sensitive topic by focusing both on the individual and communitarian dimensions that impacted the Yenish community on many levels.
Following a Yenish man whose wife is murdered and his children taken away from him, Diritti's film chronicles a story of loss, displacement and unrealised hopes that unfolds over 30 years in Swiss society. After the premiere, we talked to Diritti about the genesis of the film and how he built his story in the light of Yenish people's suffering. External Content
SWI swissinfo.ch: Lubo is based on Mario Cavatore's novel Il Seminatore (The Sower) that tells a very important story from a social and historical perspective. How did you come across the book?
Giorgio Diritti: I stumbled upon the novel because a friend of mine introduced me to Mario Cavatore who has also since become a friend. At a certain point, it became important for me to detach myself from the novel and to create some distance. Because in my opinion the key development that needed to be made was to focus on the protagonist, Lubo. That was the path I wanted to pursue. The novel influenced me, as it familiarised me with something I knew nothing about.
SWI: Although the film mostly follows Lubo's path, we get to discover not only the Yenish community's plight and traumas but also Switzerland's distinct position during and after the Second World War. Can you talk about how you framed this historical background in your film?
G.D.: My starting point was the novel. The historical research came later. I went through the official archives which can also be found on the website of Pro Juventute.But of course, Yenish people also wrote books. For example, Mariella Mehr, who was abducted from her family and grew up with foster families or in juvenile facilities and psychiatric institutions after being considered abnormal. Putting all these different elements together, I built the historical dimension. Then I developed the character of Lubo and his journey, which is rather different from the one he took in the book.
MENAFN23092023000210011054ID1107126466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.