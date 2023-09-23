TN Associations To Observe One Day Strike On Sept 25 Against Power Tariff Hike

Coimbatore, Sept 23 (KNN) The Tamil Nadu joint council of associations has announced a one-day strike in Coimbatore on September 25 to highlight several issues faced by industries, reported TOI.



One of the main issues is the hike in electricity charges that is impacting the industries.

The announcement was made at a press meet here on Friday.







“Industries are facing shortage of skilled labour, sluggish economic activity, and an increase in raw material cost,” said the joint council.



“With the hike in electricity charges, they have not performed well in the last one year,” it added.



Micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the most affected and there is no solution, despite raising the issue with the state government, association members said.

(KNN Bureau)