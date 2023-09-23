India To Display Indigenously-Manufactured Military Hardware At Upcoming IPACC

New Delhi, Sept 23 (KNN) Indian Army will participate at the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC) next week on September 26-27 in Delhi to tap export opportunities.

Indian manufactured military hardware will be put up on display during the conference.









New Delhi aims to to tap export opportunities includes artillery guns, a variety of drones, counter unmanned aerial systems, anti-drone guns and jammers, assault weapons, sniper rifles and ballistic protection gear, an office told HT.

This gathering, being jointly hosted by the Indian and US armies, will be the largest conference for land forces in the region, with 20 countries represented by their army chiefs and the rest by vice chiefs or deputy commanders.



India has set a defence export target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25, which experts believe is within the country's reach, reported HT.



It will bring together the top military leaders to enhance collaboration and understanding in the Indo-Pacific with the goal of promoting peace, security and prosperity across the region.

(KNN Bureau)