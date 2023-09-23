Samangan Residents Complain High Electricity Rate

Ahmad Wali, the resident of the provincial capital of Aibak city, said most of the people are very poor and they face economic problems, paying the high price of electricity charges was beyond their financial strength.

He said:“One Kilowatt of electricity is accounted for 6.25afs for residential areas, while the residents of Pul-i-Khumri pay only 2.5 afs per Kilowatt of electricity power.”

Hashem, another resident of this province said, the residents of this province have been experiencing problems since years but the officials of government have never paid any attention to address this matter.

He urged the government to address this issue and pay attention in bringing the electricity rate at par with other provinces.

Din Mohammad, another resident of Aibak said, the lack of employment opportunities from one side and house expanses from another side faced people with immense problems, high electricity rate added to these problems.

He said:“In Samangan the rate of one Kilowatt electricity is 6.25 afs while in the neighboring province it was cheaper.”

Makhdoum Asadullah, a local representative of Karte Khurasan told Pajhwok Afghan News, the residents of this province pay price in two times high than the neighboring provinces and this is back breaking.

He added the electricity charges of a well from which water was supplied to seminary in which around 1,000 students are studying was calculated on the bases of residential prices earlier during the Republic Regime but now water supply charges from this well is calculated on the bases of commercial rates and this caused a problem for the people and students.

On the bases of this reason electricity is expensive in Samangan comparing to other provinces which are supplied with electricity from Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Engineer Abdullah Yousufi, deputy of Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) of Samangan told Pajhwok Afghan News, the residents of Samangan supplied with imported electricity from Uzbekistan, the price of Uzbekistan's electricity is more expensive than the price of electricity power of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Officials in Samangan accepted that the price of electricity was higher in this province compared to the neighboring provinces.

According to the information the rate of kilowatt electricity is 6.25 afs in Samangan, for 2.5 afs in Baghlan and 3.75 in northern Faryab province.

But he added efforts are underway to decrease the price of electricity in Samangan as well.

