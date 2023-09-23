Qatar Participates In Side Event On Universal Health Coverage For People With Rare Diseases

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in side of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on rare diseases, under the title "Engaging the UN System and Member States to Achieve Universal Health Coverage for Persons Living with a Rare Disease: A Blueprint for Leaving No One Behind."
HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari represented Qatar at the event.
Her Excellency affirmed the State of Qatars firm commitment to addressing the challenges faced by individuals suffering from rare diseases, as part of the countrys endeavor to achieve sustainable development for all.
In her speech during the function, Her Excellency reviewed some of the State of Qatars tireless efforts to improve the lives of patients and their families, stressing the States keenness to develop preventive strategies that reduce the burden of rare diseases on patients and their families.
She pointed that in an era of remarkable scientific progress, the world sees daily leaps in medicine, especially in the field of genetics and rare diseases. The State of Qatar has made important progress in developing the necessary infrastructure for genomics and precision medicine, she said adding that Qatar is working to employ advanced sequencing technologies and enhance national and international cooperation to serve the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030, to provide high-quality health care available to everyone.
Her Excellency added that national initiatives in the State of Qatar, such as Qatar Biobank and the Qatar Genome Programme, have played a pivotal role in creating a comprehensive map of genomics and health. She outlined that the Qatari genetic chip (Q-Chip) contributes to detecting variants of known genetic diseases specific to the population, which contributes to revolutionizing diagnosis and pharmacogenomics. This is an example of how genomic research can translate into tangible benefits for populations, shedding light on the secrets of rare diseases, she pointed.
HE Dr. Al Kuwari said that in 2018, the State of Qatar, in cooperation with international partners, established the National Center for Rare Diseases, which represents hope for countless patients in the Middle East. The center, led by a multidisciplinary team, aims to diagnose and manage cases of people with rare and complex diseases in the State of Qatar.
Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar has the experience and technology necessary to contribute to the global knowledge economy, referring to Qatar's unique experiences, which deal with new variants and rare diseases, and its cooperation in international research and clinical trials, give Qatar the ability to make significant contributions.
She explained that the Qatar Institute for Precision Medicine is a witness to this, as it brings together those concerned under one umbrella, to achieve the desired progress in the field of precision medicine in the State of Qatar, noting that the Institute focusses on complex issues, with the help of international expertise.
Her Excellency also explained that rare diseases represent a global concern, given the unique diagnostic and therapeutic obstacles, pointing out that the scarcity of expertise and specialized centers and the related economic burdens necessitate cooperation and open communication with regional and international scientific institutions, to ensure equitable access to health care for those in need.
The event event was organized by the Rare Diseases International "RDI" in cooperation with the Spanish Permanent Mission to the United Nations, with high-level participation of relevant senior officials in a number of countries around the world and relevant international organizations.
The event highlighted successful national actions in implementing universal health coverage for people with rare diseases, explored ways to reduce expenses incurred by people with rare diseases and their families, and helped policy makers and stakeholders make progress in this area. (QNA)
