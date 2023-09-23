Health Minister Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari met in New York yesterday with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohamed, on the margin of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and the United Nations, in addition to discussing key issues being discussed by the UN General Assembly, especially those related to health. HE Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani attended the meeting. (QNA)
