Vivo T2 Pro 5G With 66W Fast Charging, Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Soc Launched; Check Details

The Funtouch OS 13-based dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs on Android 13. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 388 ppi, and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, it has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display. The selfie camera is located in the center of the curved display's notch. A 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of additional RAM powers the device.



For temperature control when gaming, the device has a 3000 mm square vapour chamber liquid cooling system. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera combination with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), as well as a 2-megapixel bokeh camera for pictures and videos. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In addition to conventional shooting modes, the camera system enables night mode, panoramic, time-lapse video, dual view, portrait, and slow motion.



The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. This in-house fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 22 minutes. Similarly, the battery is said to deliver up to 56.85 hours of music playback time on a single charge.



The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G costs Rs. 23,999. The most expensive model, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 24,999. The recently released phone is available in the colors Dune Gold and New Moon Black. Starting on September 29, it will be available for purchase through the India e-store for Vivo, the online retailer Flipkart, and a few retail locations.

When utilizing ICICI and Axis bank cards to make purchases, Vivo is giving customers an immediate discount of Rs. 2,000. Additionally, it is offering an exchange incentive of up to Rs. 1,000.

