Mural Saree To Kasavu Saree: 7 Varieties Of Sarees In Kerala

Kerala is known for its rich tradition of sarees. Here are seven popular varieties of sarees from Kerala.

Mural sarees are intricately painted, showcasing scenes from mythology, nature, or traditional themes.

They are a symbol of artistic expression and culture.

These sarees are made from fine cotton fabric and are known for their comfort, especially in Kerala's humid climate.



These are handwoven sarees that originate from the village of Kuthampully in Kerala. They often feature intricate golden borders & are a popular choice for traditional events.

Kasavu sarees are typically cream or off-white in color with golden zari (metallic thread) borders.

They are the most iconic and traditional sarees of Kerala.



It is characterized by its simplicity, consisting of an all-white saree with a Kasavu border.

Kasavu Kavani is often worn by women during religious ceremonies and rituals.



Settu Mundu is a two-piece garment consisting of a white mundu (similar to a dhoti) and a matching upper cloth.



These sarees are known for their vibrant colors, intricate designs & heavy silk fabric.

They are often chosen for weddings and other grand events.