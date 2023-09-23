Misal Pav To Batata Vada: 7 Popular Foods At Maharashtrian Weddings

Misal Pav uses veggies garnished with onion rings, and sev and is a spicy curry enjoyed with Pav. Here are 7 popular foods at Maharashtrian weddings.

Potato and mashed mixed veggies cooked thoroughly in tomato-based red gravy with butter and spices, are eaten with pav.

Kokum Sharbat, made with Kokum, is a popular welcome drink at any Maharashtrian wedding.

It is a white spicy curry with succulent mutton leg pieces prepared in excellent Kolhapur spices and other ingredients.

It is a spicy red mutton gravy preparation served with hot rice or even pieces of bread at Marathi weddings.

Circular fried potato balls between pav with green and powdered garlic chutney are a staple Marathi delicacy at Maharashtrian weddings.

These potato and besan fried balls are a staple Marathi snack delicacy at weddings enjoyed with green chutney.