Misal Pav To Batata Vada: 7 Popular Foods At Maharashtrian Weddings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maharashtrian food reflects the culture of the state and represents variations. Maharashtra food is irresistible and has its distinctness. So if you are about to attend a Maharashtrian wedding, here's a curated list of 7 popular foods from Misal Pav to Batata Vada to enjoy at the wedding.
Misal Pav uses veggies garnished with onion rings, and sev and is a spicy curry enjoyed with Pav. Here are 7 popular foods at Maharashtrian weddings.
Potato and mashed mixed veggies cooked thoroughly in tomato-based red gravy with butter and spices, are eaten with pav.
Kokum Sharbat, made with Kokum, is a popular welcome drink at any Maharashtrian wedding.
It is a white spicy curry with succulent mutton leg pieces prepared in excellent Kolhapur spices and other ingredients.
It is a spicy red mutton gravy preparation served with hot rice or even pieces of bread at Marathi weddings.
Circular fried potato balls between pav with green and powdered garlic chutney are a staple Marathi delicacy at Maharashtrian weddings.
These potato and besan fried balls are a staple Marathi snack delicacy at weddings enjoyed with green chutney.
