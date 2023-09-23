Marigold To Rose: 7 Flowers Used In Indian Weddings

Marigold to Rose, 7 flowers in Indian Weddings. Vibrant and symbolic, they adorn venues and attire, enhancing beauty and tradition

Roses come in various colors and are used in weddings for their beauty and fragrance. They are used in garlands, bouquets, and as decorations for the wedding venue

Marigold flowers are perhaps the most popular choice for Indian weddings. They are known for their vibrant orange and yellow colors and are used in decorations

The lotus holds special significance in Hindu culture and symbolizes purity and divinity. It is often used as a decorative element in weddings

Orchids are gaining popularity in Indian weddings for their exotic and elegant appearance. They are used in bouquets and as part of table centerpieces

Carnations are versatile and come in various colors. They are used in floral arrangements, garlands, and as boutonnieres for the groom and other male members of the wedding party

Jasmine flowers are prized for their sweet fragrance and are commonly used in bridal hair decorations, garlands, and for making floral jewelry like jasmine bracelets and necklaces

Tuberose is known for its strong, sweet fragrance, making it a popular choice for garlands and hair adornments, especially for the bride