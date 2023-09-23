(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Marigold to Rose, 7 flowers used in Indian Weddings, each with unique colors and symbolism. From vibrant Marigolds to fragrant Jasmines, these blooms adorn venues, garlands, and bridal attire, adding beauty and cultural significance to the celebrations
Roses come in various colors and are used in weddings for their beauty and fragrance. They are used in garlands, bouquets, and as decorations for the wedding venue
Marigold flowers are perhaps the most popular choice for Indian weddings. They are known for their vibrant orange and yellow colors and are used in decorations
The lotus holds special significance in Hindu culture and symbolizes purity and divinity. It is often used as a decorative element in weddings
Orchids are gaining popularity in Indian weddings for their exotic and elegant appearance. They are used in bouquets and as part of table centerpieces
Carnations are versatile and come in various colors. They are used in floral arrangements, garlands, and as boutonnieres for the groom and other male members of the wedding party
Jasmine flowers are prized for their sweet fragrance and are commonly used in bridal hair decorations, garlands, and for making floral jewelry like jasmine bracelets and necklaces
Tuberose is known for its strong, sweet fragrance, making it a popular choice for garlands and hair adornments, especially for the bride
