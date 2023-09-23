Dal To Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian Dinner Items For Health Heart

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Heart Day 2023: Maintaining a heart-healthy diet is essential for overall well-being. Here are seven Indian dinner items that can contribute to a heart-healthy diet.
Swap white rice for brown rice, which is higher in fiber and nutrients. Make a vegetable or chicken pulao with brown rice for a nutritious dinner option.
Prepare a stir-fry with colourful veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. Use minimal oil and flavour with heart-healthy spices like turmeric and ginger.
Whole wheat methi paratha is an excellent choice for dinner. Fenugreek leaves are known for their heart-protective properties, and parathas can be made with minimal oil.
Fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. Grilling or baking fish with minimal oil is a heart-healthy choice.
T andoori chicken is marinated in yogurt and spices, then cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). It's a lean source of protein with less saturated fat compared to fried options.
Dal is rich in fibre, protein, and various heart-healthy nutrients. Opt for simple, lightly spiced dal preparations like dal tadka or dal palak.
Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals that support heart health. A curry with spinach and paneer, made with minimal oil and low-fat yoghurt.
