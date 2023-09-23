Saturday, 23 September 2023 10:06 GMT

World Tourism Day 2023: Explore These 7 Places When In Israel


9/23/2023 2:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jerusalem to Caesarea are 7 must-visit places in Israel, steeped in history. Explore the Old City, Masada, Caesarea, Akko, Bethlehem, Megiddo, and Qumran for a historical journey



Jerusalem to Caesarea are 7 must-visit places in Israel, steeped in history. Explore the Old City, Masada, Caesarea, Akko, Bethlehem, Megiddo, and Qumran for a historical journey



Old City of Jerusalem, a UNESCO World Heritage site, with its historical and religious significance. Visit the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Temple Mount



Discover the ancient fortress of Masada, where Jewish rebels made their last stand against the Romans in the 1st century CE



Explore the well-preserved ancient Roman city of Caesarea, known for its impressive architecture, including a theater, an aqueduct, and a harbor



Visit the historic city of Akko (Acre), a UNESCO World Heritage site, featuring a well-preserved Crusader fortress, an Ottoman-era old town, and underground tunnels



Explore the birthplace of Jesus Christ and visit the Church of the Nativity, a significant Christian pilgrimage site



Discover the archaeological site of Megiddo, often associated with the biblical Armageddon. Explore the ancient ruins and learn about its historical and biblical significance



Visit the archaeological site of Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered. Explore the caves and learn about the history and significance of these ancient texts

MENAFN23092023007385015968ID1107126348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search