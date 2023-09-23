A Journey Through Hip Hop, Marsh B. Takes Audiences Through A Whirlwind Of Emotions With New Album

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Marsh B
'3 AM' is an album that features a rich blend of rhythmic tunes and relatable lyricism which will stay with listeners for after long
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Showcasing a mix of Rap, R&B, and Hip Hop, Marsh B . hopes to solidify his presence in the music industry and to be recognized as a 'real' artist with a refreshing soundscape. Having been making music for a long time, Marsh B. is now looking forward to his hard work being recognized.
Been releasing tapes since 2020, Marsh B. is set to take his craft to the next level, delivering tracks that resonate through the Hip Hop scene. Formerly known as Yung Trey, the Louisiville artist continues his masterful artistry by releasing a second record in 2023. '3 AM' follows onto 'Life in Spain, but the S is Silent' which was well-received all across the board.
Driven by a deep sense of purpose, Marsh B's music emphasizes faith and commitment to God's Word as a pivotal force, as well as the power and value of family. The Kentucky artist's 3 children serve as a constant form of inspiration and are the reason why he dedicates himself to every musical endeavor.
The talented artist's goal is to provide for his loved ones, ensuring they have nothing to worry about, all because of the risks he's taken and the sacrifices he's made.
Marsh B's vision also places community at the very center. The artist hopes to give back to the very place that raised him, using his success as a platform to uplift others. The Louisville artist's music is a testament to his roots, and he is committed to shine a light on the talent that often goes unnoticed.
Marsh B's upcoming record goes beyond just music- the album is a depiction of his evolution and growth as an artist. Having released tapes since 2020, Marsh B. is ready to make his mark in the music industry. The new album is representative of his hard work and dedication, painting the story of an artist who remains unafraid to lay it all on the line.
Marsh B.'s new album, which is slated to drop on September 22, 2023. Join the movement of this rising hip-hop star!
Stream Marsh B's new music by visiting his official website which serves as a gateway to his tracks on all major platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.
###
ABOUT
Marsh B, formerly known as Yung Trey, is a name known throughout the up-and-coming hip-hop scene. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27, 1990, Marsh B is a prolific songwriter who is captivating the realm of Rap and R&B. With his album set to drop on September 22, 2023, the talented artist is highlighting his talent and fortifying his status as a genius musical force.
As early as the 8th grade, the talented artist was on his own voyage of discovering his creative side, crafting rhymes, and honing his skills. However, it wasn't until 2020 that he truly decided to take his passion for music to the next level and began releasing some of the most unique and compelling works in the genre.
LINKS
Facebook:
Instagram:
Twitter:
YouTube:
Spotify:
SoundCloud:
Marsh B
Marsh B
+1 800-983-1362
MENAFN23092023003118003196ID1107126324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.