Nearly Two Million People In Afghanistan Face Severe Hunger

In a statement published on Saturday, the organization said that Afghanistan is one of the ten countries where 19.9 million people are food insecure.

According to the organization's report, nearly 70% of those in urgent need of food are in countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

The World Food Program emphasized that 41 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe acute food insecurity at an alarming level.

Before this, several international relief agencies had expressed concerns about budget shortages for aiding those in need in Afghanistan.

Additionally, David Beasley, the head of the World Food Program, had warned of suspending his organization's operations in Afghanistan, stating that they lack the budget to continue their programs beyond October.

The Asian Development Bank has pledged $400 million to provide critical assistance to Afghanistan, focusing on empowering women.

This significant commitment underscores the importance of aiding vulnerable populations in the country during these challenging times.