During Training In UK, Ukrainian Soldiers Prepare For Operations In Dense Forests

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

This is exactly the approach adopted by the Australian instructors of themultinational training mission, which is being implemented at UK training grounds, the General Staff noted.

In the video posted by the General Staff, the Australian instructor, through an interpreter, motivates the Ukrainian soldier to pass the stress strip.

This is a series of obstacles that a trainee has to overcome. Loud simulated sounds - mortar explosions, machine gun fire, and smoke are part of the exercise.

Behind one of the turns in the trench, the soldiers confronts the adversary, who must be neutralized and disarmed. At the end of the drill, soldiers must provide first aid to a "wounded soldier” dummy weighing 50kg man" and then take him to a shelter along with a comrade-in-arms.

Australia continues to support the people of Ukraine and provides ongoing assistance in response to Russia's ongoing violations of international law.

In January 2023, a contingent of up to 70 Australian Defense Force personnel arrived in the United Kingdom to join partner nations training Ukrainian recruits under UK leadership.

No Australian Defense Force serviceman will deploy in Ukraine as part of Operation Kudu.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Britain, Ukrainian fighters are learning to conduct assault operations in urban settings.