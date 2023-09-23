Southern Travels Expands Its Footprint With A New Branch In Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Southern Travels, a pioneer in the travel and hospitality industry with a rich history spanning five decades, proudly announces the inauguration of its newest branch in Nellore city, Andhra Pradesh. Located at Srinivasa Agraham, Mini Bye Pass Road, this branch was inaugurated recently.
Southern Travels has a longstanding reputation for enriching the travel experiences of the people of Simhapuri (Nellore) and beyond. The new Nellore branch will continue this tradition by catering to the diverse travel and tourism needs of enthusiasts in the region. Southern Travels has been a trusted travel partner for 4million+ travellers, offering international destinations such as Europe, Dubai, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Maldives, as well as domestic favorites like Chardham, Varanasi, Vaishno Devi, Goa, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Darjeeling, and Kashmir.
The grand opening ceremony saw the presence of several distinguished guests, underscoring the significance of the event. Among the notable attendees were Chief guest Smt. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, President of LAC, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temples (Delhi, Varanasi, Rishikesh & Kurukshetra) and Co-Chairperson of VPR Foundation along with our guest of honor Sri Tanguturi Rama Krishna, the Global President of World Arya Vysya Mahasabha, Sri Kota Gurubrahmam, Vice President of World Arya Vysya Mahasabha and Ex-Chairman of Sri Thalpagiri Ranganadha Swamy Temple, as well as the distinguished Managing Director of Simhapuri Paints.
With over 1,500 meticulously designed travel packages to choose from, Southern Travels has always prioritized customer satisfaction. This year, the company expanded its presence with a brand store in Warangal, Telangana. Furthermore, on March 28th, 2023, the Southern Group inaugurated the "Southern Grand Kashi" hotel, situated within the prestigious Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi, which was recently unveiled by Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.
Mr. Alapati Krishna Mohan, Managing Director of Southern Travels, expressed his excitement about the Nellore branch opening, stating, "We are thrilled to open this new branch and bring our exceptional holiday packages to even more people. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing the best travel services to our customers. I am sure people of Simhapuri (Nellore) will pour their love into Southern Travels."
Having served more than 4 million customers over the past 50 years, Southern Travels is renowned for its dedication to excellence in the travel and tourism industry. The new Nellore branch will offer an extensive range of services, including domestic and international holiday packages, flight bookings, worldwide hotel reservations, visa services, and more.
Southern Travels is dedicated to upholding its legacy of delivering quality travel and tourism services to people across the country. The organization looks forward to serving the travel enthusiasts in Nellore, making their travel experiences memorable and hassle-free.
