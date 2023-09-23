Armenian Residents Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Be Provided With Electricity, Heat - Official (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Armenian
residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh will be provided with
electricity and heat, the representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov
told BBC radio, Trend reports.
He stated that the humanitarian situation in Karabakh is
gradually improving, as both the Lachin and the Aghdam roads are
actively used.
Amirbayov reminded that, on September 22, the Azerbaijani
government sent four cargo trucks with humanitarian aid to
Khankendi, which included food and hygiene supplies.
The official also said that Russian peacekeepers [temporarily
stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war] delivered humanitarian aid.
"We intend to continue providing the population there with
everything they need. We are actively working with the
International Committee of the Red Cross, which is evacuating the
wounded persons. All other needs of Armenian residents of Karabakh,
including access to electricity and heating, will be met," he
added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at
13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature
under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces
of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the
representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same
time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of
foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously.
In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems
of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical
service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in
the near future.