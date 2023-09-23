National Defense University Holds Meeting With Polish Delegation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The delegation
of the Military University of Technology (MUT) and the War Studies
University (WSU) of the Republic of Poland visited Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan, the National
Defense University presented to the Polish delegation an extended
briefing on the military education system in Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the relations between the two countries are
developing in an ascending line. The meeting also discussed the
prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of
military education, as well as a number of issues of mutual
interest.
MENAFN23092023000187011040ID1107125988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.