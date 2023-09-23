Russian Invaders Kill Resident Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, September 22, the Russian army killed one resident of Donetsk region. Another person was injured.
"On September 22, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region - in Serebrianka. Another person was injured in the region over the past day," Acting Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz posted on Facebook .
As noted, the total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the full-scale war is indicated without taking into account the victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. Read also: Shelling of Kurak hove: 16 injured, including a policeman
As reported, on the evening of September 21, the Russians launched two strikes from Iskander missile system on a residential area in the center of Kurakhove town, Donetsk region. Fifteen civilians and a policeman were injured.
MENAFN23092023000193011044ID1107125979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.