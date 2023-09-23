Russian Invaders Kill Resident Of Donetsk Region

"On September 22, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region - in Serebrianka. Another person was injured in the region over the past day," Acting Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz posted on Facebook .

As noted, the total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the full-scale war is indicated without taking into account the victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on the evening of September 21, the Russians launched two strikes from Iskander missile system on a residential area in the center of Kurakhove town, Donetsk region. Fifteen civilians and a policeman were injured.