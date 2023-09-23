Blasts Rock Sevastopol This Morning Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Blasts again rocked the occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Saturday morning. A fire was spotted in the area of Troyitska Balka.
"Sevastopol. Fire at the Arsenal in the area of Troyitska Balka. Let me remind you that the Russian air defense forces shot down everything," Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted on Telegram . Read also: Operation Crab Trap: SOF speaks of strike on Russian Navy HQ during high-level meeting
As reported, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces had successfully launched a strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol around 12:00 on September 22.
