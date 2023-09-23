DIFC's First Residential Offering 'DIFC Living' Fully Sold Out At Record Pace

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, announced its first residential offering 'DIFC Living' has fully sold out at record pace, reaffirming the strong demand for residential property at the heart of DIFC, further elevating the destination's lifestyle offering.

The first residential project by DIFC to open for sale, DIFC Living will feature over 170 upscale residences that embraces the future of living. The mixed-use development with independent, yet connected, residential and commercial uses is scheduled for completion by Q3 2026. Sales of residences in the unique 186-metre, 41 storey tower launched on 20 September.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said:“The response to DIFC's first residential offering, 'DIFC Living', has been outstanding as residents seek to reside in one of the world's leading financial hubs and harmonious urban living destinations. Buyers are demanding more in terms of smart living with a varied lifestyle offering, which is why our mixed-use development combines residences with grade A workspaces, world class amenities and dining experiences. 'DIFC Living', is clearly resonating with the market and our international community, which is phenomenal.”

The design of 'DIFC Living' adheres to LEED ratings and 24 storeys of the 41 storeys of the building will be devoted to residences, offering a broad mix of unit types ranging from one- to three-bedroom residences, and one- and three-bedroom loft apartments. There are also nine floors of commercial space with two storeys dedicated to co-working spaces catering to the phase three expansion of DIFC's Innovation Hub, the region's largest innovation community.

The podium level of 'DIFC Living' will also have a number of F&B outlets and residents can also enjoy access to concierge services, private meeting rooms and lounges, a temperature-controlled infinity pool, gym, private cinema hall, kids play area and more.

'DIFC Living' will also be linked to Gate Avenue, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the destination's year-round family-friendly activities.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.