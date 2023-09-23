Bingx Release New BRC20 Token SATSUSDT Onto Trading Platform



Asset: SATS

Trading Pair: SATS/USDT

SATS Deposit Time : September 25, 2023, 08:00:00 (UTC+0)

SATS Withdrawal Time: September 25, 2023, 08:00:00 (UTC+0)

Smart Trading: BingX Spot Grid and Spot Infinity Grid will list SATS for users to enjoy smart trading of tokens.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BingX

BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, derivatives, grid, and copy trading services to users in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a user base of over 5 million, BingX facilitates connections between users, expert traders, and the platform itself in a secure and innovative manner.



with BingX and start trading.



BingX