Iphone Enthusiasts In Pakistan Anticipate The Latest Iphone 15 Series

Muhammad Hasnain from Peshawar is an avid iPhone enthusiast who eagerly anticipates the launch of every new iPhone model. His excitement for the iPhone knows no bounds, and he can discuss its features and functionalities at length. With the latest iPhone 15 series hitting the Pakistani market on September 22, Hasnain, like many others, couldn't contain his enthusiasm.

The iPhone, a symbol of technological marvel, continues to evolve with each new release. The iPhone 15 series, comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, offers improved features and sleek designs, along with new color options. The youth of Pakistan has been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Hasnain's passion for the iPhone is not uncommon, but it does pose a challenge for middle-class families who may struggle to afford these premium devices. The latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, come with a hefty price tag, soaring into the millions of rupees, reaching up to eight lakhs in some cases.

Many youngsters, inspired by the allure of the iPhone, put immense pressure on their parents to purchase one for them. Farah Zaheer, a resident of Nowshera, shared her experience of her son's relentless desire for an iPhone. She explained that despite being in the seventh grade, her son insisted on owning an iPhone, even going on a hunger strike when denied.

Farah also mentioned that excessive mobile phone usage was already affecting her son's studies negatively. The exorbitant prices of iPhones further add to the parents' dilemma, making it challenging to fulfill their children's desires.

Saiful Islam, a ninth-grade student, has his sights set on the iPhone 15. His father has promised to gift him the coveted device if he excels in his board exams. Saiful is determined to achieve top marks, driven by his deep admiration for the iPhone and the status it represents.

For many, having a smartphone with three high-quality cameras is a symbol of prestige and wealth, and they are willing to go to great lengths to acquire it.

